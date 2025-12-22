UP Ministers flay Akhilesh over pics with cough syrup accused

Lucknow: UttarPradesh ministershit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the alleged codeine-based cough syrup syndicate, accusing him of deflecting the issue through caste politics instead of cooperating with the probe.

Minister of Fisheries Sanjay Nishad said the BJP government was following a zero-tolerance policy against illegal narcotics, organised drug mafias and unlawful medicine trade, but the opposition’s conduct in the matter was deeply troubling.

“Do not try to hide the truth under the cover of caste politics. This is not a political issue but one related to the future of our youth and coming generations,” Nishad said, urging Yadav to offer a clarification rather than politicise the issue.

Referring to photographs allegedly showing Yadav with individuals linked to the cough syrup syndicate, the minister said their emergence was “not a normal matter”.

Questioning Yadav’s silence, Nishad said, “He should explain his position.”

The minister also questioned Yadav’s silence over reported child deaths allegedly linked to codeine-based cough syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu, and said it raised serious questions about the opposition leader’s role. “As far as this government is concerned, no mafia will be spared, irrespective of how big their political protection may be. No one is above the law,” Nishad asserted.

He said that under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special campaigns were being conducted across Uttar Pradesh -- in coordination with the police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration -- against the illegal storage, diversion, distribution and sale of codeine-based cough syrup and other narcotic substances.

Providing details of the action taken so far, Nishad said cases have been registered in 33 districts, 75 accused have been arrested and over 12.65 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup have been seized. Legal action has been initiated against 132 firms, decisive action taken against 15 main conspirators and lookout circulars issued against 12 key accused, while proceedings against others were underway, he added.