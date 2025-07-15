UP Teacher Faces Legal Action Over Poem Promoting Education During Kanwar Yatra

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh has become the center of a religious controversy after reciting a self-composed poem during a school assembly that emphasized the importance of education over participation in the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage. The incident has resulted in legal action against the educator following complaints from Hindu organizations.

Rajneesh Gangwar, who teaches at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Inter College in Bareilly, found himself in legal trouble after a video of his poem recitation went viral on social media. The poem, titled "Tum Kanwar lene mat jana, gyaan ka deep jalana," translates to "Don't go to fetch the Kanwar, instead light the lamp of knowledge."

The controversial verse included lines suggesting that carrying the Kanwar has not led anyone to become a Superintendent of Police or District Magistrate, implying that educational pursuits would be more beneficial for personal advancement than religious rituals. The poem was performed during a morning assembly where students had gathered in the college courtyard.

The timing of the poem proved particularly sensitive as it coincided with the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, which commenced on July 11, 2025, during the holy month of Sawan. This annual pilgrimage attracts thousands of devotees who travel on foot to collect sacred water from the River Ganga and offer it at Shiva temples across the region. The pilgrimage period typically sees massive movement of devotees and requires extensive security arrangements throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Hindu organizations strongly objected to the poem's content, viewing it as inflammatory and disrespectful toward Kanwar pilgrims. They argued that the timing was particularly inappropriate, given that the Kanwar Yatra was actively underway and had received support from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The groups contended that a teacher expressing such views within a school environment was provocative and unacceptable.

Following protests and formal complaints from Hindu outfits, Bareilly police registered a First Information Report against the teacher under relevant legal sections related to promoting enmity between different groups and disturbing communal harmony. The case reflects the sensitive nature of religious expression in educational institutions and the broader tensions surrounding religious practices in public spaces.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar confirmed the registration of the case, stating that the teacher had made objectionable comments about the Kanwar Yatra through his poetry recitation. He emphasized that necessary legal proceedings were being initiated following the complaint.

The incident highlights the ongoing debates in India about the balance between educational values and religious traditions, particularly in institutional settings. It also demonstrates how social media can amplify local incidents into broader controversies, especially when they touch upon religious sentiments during significant pilgrimage periods.

The case raises questions about freedom of expression in educational environments and the extent to which teachers can express personal views on religious practices. It also reflects the challenges faced by educators in navigating the complex intersection of secular education and religious sensitivities in contemporary India.

As the legal proceedings continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required when discussing religious matters in public institutions and the potential consequences of viral social media content in today's interconnected world.