UP to honour medalists, participants of CWG 2022

Prayagraj: Reaffirming his commitment to fostering sports culture in the state and promoting athletes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday announced to soon honour all the medallists and participants of Commonwealth Games 2022 in a grand ceremony in the state.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex in Prayagraj, Yogi Adityanath said, "As Uttar Pradesh was the only state to honor medalists and participants of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, it will continue to promote and encourage athletes in a similar manner. The government will soon also honor those who made the country proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in a grand ceremony."

Extending his best wishes to the sportspersons present on the occasion, the CM said that the state of Uttar Pradesh is committed to fulfil PM Modi's vision of turning the country into a 'sporting powerhouse'. "Sports that once remained neglected like all other fields is scaling new heights under PM Modi and the state of Uttar Pradesh has adopted a similar approach by promoting athletes through developing sports facilities across the state including the villages," he added.