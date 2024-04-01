UP will present PM Modi a garland of '80 beads' in LS polls: Yogi Adityanath

Live
Just In
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that UP will present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a garland of '80 beads' (seats) this time.
Bulandshahr (UP): Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that UP will present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a garland of '80 beads' (seats) this time.
He exuded confidence in NDA's victory on all the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the Prabudha Sammelan in Bulandshahr, the Chief Minister lamented the state's tumultuous past during previous governments, alleging that they followed a 'riot policy', which unleashed a reign of terror in Bulandshahr.
The relentless cycle of riots, curfews, and lawlessness jeopardised the safety of both daughters and business people and tarnished Bulandshahr's image, he remarked.
The Chief Minister contrasted the suppression of public dissent during previous governments with the present environment of peace and tranquillity in the state where common people revel in their newfound security while criminals are feeling the heat.
He spoke about the remarkable journey of Bulandshahr, which was the birthplace of former Chief Minister Late Kalyan Singh, on the path of development under the double-engine government.
He stated: "Bulandshahr's existence can be traced back to the Mahabharata era. It is a land blessed by Mother Ganga and Mother Yamuna. But, the previous government's pro-criminal policies, turned it into a land of crime and terror."
Acknowledging Bulandshahr's pivotal role, the Chief Minister reflected on the oppressive reign of previous administrations, where the voices of common citizens were stifled.
"However, a significant transformation has taken place and the tables have turned, with miscreants feeling the heat and the public experiencing a newfound sense of security," he asserted.
The Chief Minister underscored, "A single vote is capable of reshaping our present reality and future destiny."
He emphasised the importance of wielding democracy responsibly. Proper utilisation can pave the way for a prosperous future, whereas misuse can lead to detrimental consequences, he stated.