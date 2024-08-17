  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Uphold dignity of House, Rijiju urges MLAs

Uphold dignity of House, Rijiju urges MLAs
x
Highlights

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday advised the new MLAs to maintain discipline, work hard and uphold the dignity of the House.

Bhubaneswar: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday advised the new MLAs to maintain discipline, work hard and uphold the dignity of the House.

Inaugurating the two-day orientation programme for newly elected members to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Rijiju said, “making ‘hungama’ (noise) in the House may give you a headline the next day, but it has no positive impact in the long-run.”

The Opposition BJD and the Congress, however, boycotted the programme over “breach of protocol” claims. Of the 147 members in the Odisha Assembly, 84 MLAs are first-timers.

“I am here not to teach the new MLAs, but to share my experience as a member of Parliament. I am happy to see that there is convergence of both young and experienced members. It is a good sign for democracy,” Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, BJD deputy chief whip Pratap Keshari Deb said his party would organise a separate training programme for the new MLAs on August 25.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X