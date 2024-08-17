Live
- Sudan officially declares cholera outbreak
- On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab CM announces to create 3K posts of Anganwadi workers
- Atishi pulls up Chief Secretary over sewer overflow issues across Delhi
- Market Wrap: Indian indices back in green after two-week fall
- Development should come at cost of environment: Justice Gavai on Wayanad tragedy
- SHGs under UMED campaign to send 1 crore Rakhis to M'rashtra CM Eknath Shinde
- South African President seeks int'l support for Africa's Mpox response
- Wildfire sweeps Turkish city, forces hundreds to evacuate
- Tanzania to cooperate with Cuba for vaccine plant construction
- La Liga: Arsenal target Merino left out of Real Sociedad squad for season opener
Just In
Uphold dignity of House, Rijiju urges MLAs
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday advised the new MLAs to maintain discipline, work hard and uphold the dignity of the House.
Bhubaneswar: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday advised the new MLAs to maintain discipline, work hard and uphold the dignity of the House.
Inaugurating the two-day orientation programme for newly elected members to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Rijiju said, “making ‘hungama’ (noise) in the House may give you a headline the next day, but it has no positive impact in the long-run.”
The Opposition BJD and the Congress, however, boycotted the programme over “breach of protocol” claims. Of the 147 members in the Odisha Assembly, 84 MLAs are first-timers.
“I am here not to teach the new MLAs, but to share my experience as a member of Parliament. I am happy to see that there is convergence of both young and experienced members. It is a good sign for democracy,” Rijiju said.
Meanwhile, BJD deputy chief whip Pratap Keshari Deb said his party would organise a separate training programme for the new MLAs on August 25.