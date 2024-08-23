Uproar in Odisha Assembly over hooch tragedy

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Friday as Opposition BJD and Congress members rushed to the Speaker’s podium demanding the resignation of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan over liquor deaths in Ganjam district. They held the BJP government responsible for the spread of spurious liquor in Ganjam and other parts of the State.



The State government has already announced an RDC (Revenue Divisional Commissioner) probe into the liquor deaths as demanded by the BJD, but the regional party demanded the Excise Minister's removal on moral grounds.

At least two persons died and 13 others were under treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur after consuming spurious liquor at Chikiti in Ganjam district on Monday night.

While replying to the debate in the House, Harichandan vowed that his department would completely demolish the illegal liquor network across the State within a year.