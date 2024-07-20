UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni resigns to his post over personal reasons

In a surprising turn of events, Manoj Soni has resigned from his post as Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) due to personal reasons. Soni, who had been serving as Chairman unexpectedly tendered his resignation five years before after taking charge in April last year. However, it has been reported that his resignation has not yet been accepted.

Prior to his role as Chairman, Manoj Soni had joined UPSC as a member in 2017 and assumed the position of Chairperson on May 16, 2023. Soni previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of MS University, Vadodara in 2005.



It is learned the resignation has been revealed that Sony submitted her resignation to the President in the last few days. UPSC conducts the civil services exam annually to select candidates for prestigious roles such as IAS, IFS, and IPS. The sudden resignations of both Manoj Soni has come as a surprise.



Union Public Service Commission, a Constitutional body, is responsible for carrying out various functions outlined in Article 320 of the Constitution of India. This includes providing advice on the creation and modification of Recruitment/ Service Rules for different Civil Posts in the Government of India, Union Territory Administrations, and certain Autonomous Organizations such as NDMC, MCD, DJB, EPFO, and ESIC.



Meanwhile, According to PTI, with the UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigning citing personal reasons, the Congress on Saturday said he apparently "nudged out" given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.

