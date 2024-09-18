UPSIDA Amausi industrial area set to undergo a transformative upgrade

Lucknow: Under the leadership of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UPSIDA is constantly working to enhance the industrial infrastructure of the state, thereby contributing to his aspiration of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy.



The Amausi Industrial Area, a key industrial hub in Lucknow is set to undergo a transformative upgrade under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s state-level commitment to enhancing industrial infrastructure and promoting economic growth. This Industrial Area was Established in 2004-05. Strategically located in state capital, Lucknow on NH-27 (NE-6), opposite to Amausi Airport and also 9.20 Km away from the heart of the city, further amplifies its logistical advantages. This prime location area as a leading zone for industrial expansion.

The up-gradation project with an estimated budget of Rs. 53.11 crores, is set to modernize and enhance the industrial infrastructure of the Amausi Industrial Area. This initiative, assessed at Rs. 53.11 crores by the Project Financial Assessment Division (PFAD), includes a wide range of improvements: • Road Infrastructure: Approximately 4.23 km of roads will be upgraded. The project also includes the widening/upgradation of roads & construction of 800 meters of paved footpaths. • Drainage and Culverts: To enhance water management ,Rain water harvesting system, 7 Nos culvert and 2.895 km of drainage lines and 98 Nos desilting chambers will be constructed along various roads.