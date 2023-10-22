US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Joins Durga Puja Celebrations In Delhi, Delights In Bengali Cuisine

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti paid a visit to a Durga Puja pandal located in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (CR Park). A video shared on Eric Garcetti's official social media account captured the envoy immersing himself in the vibrant festivities and indulging in delectable Bengali street food during his visit to the pandal. To add to the cultural experience, he also joined in the traditional Dhunuchi naach, a dance dedicated to Goddess Durga. In Hindu mythology, this dance is believed to be a way for the goddess herself to tap into her inner energy. This sacred dance is still an essential component of Durga Puja celebrations, involving rhythmic movements with a dhunuchi, a clay incense burner typically used in religious ceremonies.



During his visit to the pandal, Garcetti savored a variety of dishes, including the popular Bengali street snack called jhalmuri, composed of puffed rice and an array of spices. He proceeded to sample biryani, puri, and fish. Naturally, he concluded his meal with some delightful Bengali sweets.



In his video message, Garcetti extended his wishes with, "Shubho Pujo, everyone!" He expressed his deep appreciation for the experience of pandal hopping in CR Park, participating in the cultural festivities, and relishing the sumptuous Pujo cuisine. He emphasized his ongoing admiration for the incredible cultural diversity of India, as he continues to explore various celebrations across the nation.

— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) October 21, 2023

In response to the video, viewers in the comments section lauded his participation in the Dhunuchi naach and extended invitations for him to visit different regions of the country.

