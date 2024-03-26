US Government Monitors Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, Emphasizes Fair Legal Process

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has garnered attention from the US government, which stated on Tuesday that it is closely monitoring the situation and advocating for a fair, transparent, and timely legal process.

According to a spokesperson from the US State Department quoted by Reuters, they encourage a fair and transparent legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal. This statement follows India's summoning of a senior diplomat from the German Embassy in protest against Germany's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest.

Additionally, Germany's foreign affairs spokesperson had expressed hope for the application of standards related to judicial independence and democratic principles in Kejriwal's case. Emphasizing the importance of a fair trial and presumption of innocence, Germany stated that Kejriwal should have access to all legal avenues without restrictions. Furthermore, responding to India's protest, the US State Department spokesperson redirected inquiries to the German Foreign Ministry for comments on their discussions with the Indian government, reported India Today.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled.

While Kejriwal maintains his innocence, his party has condemned his arrest as a political vendetta orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the general elections. The case has stirred controversy, drawing international attention and calls for a fair legal process to determine the truth.