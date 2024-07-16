US State Department Encourages India To Leverage Russia Ties For Peace

Mathew Miller, the US State Department spokesperson, has recognized India's long-standing relationship with Russia and urged India to use this connection to promote peace between Russia and Ukraine. Miller emphasized India's importance as a US partner during a recent press briefing.

These remarks come in the context of recent trade discussions between India and Russia during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Moscow visit, which occurred despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. When asked about these talks and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's characterization of them as detrimental to peace efforts, Miller acknowledged India's established ties with Russia.

The US has encouraged India to utilize its unique position and relationship with Russia to:

Urge President Putin to end the war in Ukraine

Seek a just and lasting peace

Respect the UN Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty

Miller stressed that the US will continue to emphasize these points to India, which it considers an important partner.

Earlier this month, India and Russia set a goal to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, including plans to use national currencies to bypass Western sanctions. This agreement came during the 22nd Annual Summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin in Moscow, their first meeting since the Ukraine war began.

In their joint statement, both countries highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the "conflict around Ukraine," reflecting Russia's perspective. They also noted appreciation for mediation proposals aimed at resolving the conflict peacefully, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.