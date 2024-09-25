US trip fruitful

New Delhi: Taking to microblogging platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the highlights of his US vi

This has been a fruitful USA visit, covering diverse programmes and focusing on a series of subjects aimed at making our planet better. Here are the highlights. pic.twitter.com/JXKS0XKDps — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2024

After concluding his three-day visit to the United States, PM Modi left for home late on Monday (US time).



In the US, the Prime Minister attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, attended the Indian diaspora community event and addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

After arriving in the US on Friday, Prime Minister Modi attended the Quad Leaders’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Quad Leaders’ meeting was hosted by US President Joe Biden. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings with Australia and Japanese Prime Ministers on the sidelines of the Quad summit. US President Joe Biden also hosted the Indian Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting in his home.

After Wilmington (Delaware), Modi reached New York to addressed a mega gathering of Indian-Americans at the Nassau Coliseum. Terming India as a “land of opportunities”, Modi told the gathering that he has set very ambitious goals for the country during his third term.

Later, Prime Minister Modi participated in a ‘fruitful’ roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors.

On Day 3 and last day of his US visit, PM Modi addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Addressing the world leaders at UNGN, Modi said, “Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance.”

PM Modi has also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India’s commitment for an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of peace and stability in the region. Modi, on the last leg of his three-day visit to the US, met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future on Monday.