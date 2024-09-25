  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

US trip fruitful

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine during a meeting, in New York on Monday
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine during a meeting, in New York on Monday

Highlights

PM Modi shares highlights from his visit

New Delhi: Taking to microblogging platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the highlights of his US vi

After concluding his three-day visit to the United States, PM Modi left for home late on Monday (US time).

In the US, the Prime Minister attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, attended the Indian diaspora community event and addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

After arriving in the US on Friday, Prime Minister Modi attended the Quad Leaders’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Quad Leaders’ meeting was hosted by US President Joe Biden. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings with Australia and Japanese Prime Ministers on the sidelines of the Quad summit. US President Joe Biden also hosted the Indian Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting in his home.

After Wilmington (Delaware), Modi reached New York to addressed a mega gathering of Indian-Americans at the Nassau Coliseum. Terming India as a “land of opportunities”, Modi told the gathering that he has set very ambitious goals for the country during his third term.

Later, Prime Minister Modi participated in a ‘fruitful’ roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors.

On Day 3 and last day of his US visit, PM Modi addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Addressing the world leaders at UNGN, Modi said, “Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance.”

PM Modi has also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India’s commitment for an early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of peace and stability in the region. Modi, on the last leg of his three-day visit to the US, met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick