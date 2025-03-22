Using 10,000 crowdsourced ideas, Delhi CM vows to present 'milestone' Budget

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the upcoming Budget 2025-26 will truly be a people's budget, delivering positive outcomes based on over 10,000 public suggestions.

Promising to present a "milestone" Budget, CM Gupta said that from here on, Delhiites will be able to see the performance of “Double-Engine Sarkar” switching into the next gear.

"In the Viksit Delhi Budget, we have prioritised the suggestions received from Delhi residents and incorporated their expectations...," said the Chief Minister, adding that the March 25-28 Session will begin on Monday with ‘Kheer ceremony’ on Delhi Assembly premises.

“We received 3,303 emails, and 6,982 suggestions on WhatsApp... all the suggestions have been very useful in preparing the draft of the Viksit Delhi Budget,” she said, underscoring the fact that it will be the first Budget by a BJP government in the city in 27 years.

The Chief Minister said the draft Budget will be another step in the direction of Viksit Bharat.

"The focus will be on improving the living standards of women, poor, youth and workers while making Delhi a world-class Capital," she said.

Hailing the overwhelming public inputs on Budget, she said the Delhi government had announced an email ID and a WhatsApp number on March 3 for seeking suggestions.

The Chief Minister said that discussions were also held with educationists, influencers, businessmen, academicians, farmers, legislators, MPs, councillors, youth, doctors, CAs and slum-dwellers before finalising the Budget.

“This is not going to be a government’s Budget but a people’s Budget,” she said, thanking public for participating in the exercise of sharing ideas.

She said the Budget will focus on financial empowerment of women, continuous supply of water and electricity, prevention of waterlogging, check on air pollution, Yamuna cleaning, better education and health infrastructure, job creation and augmentation of basic infrastructure.

“An effort will be made to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Viksit Delhi,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that the Budget Session will be marked by “Delhi ka Vikas and Kheer Ki Mithas”, proposing to offer sweet kheer to all sections of the public who will benefit from the Budget.



