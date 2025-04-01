Utkal Divas will be celebrated in a grand manner, says Suraj

Bhubaneswar: The Mohan Charan Majhi government on Sunday announced programmes to celebrate the ‘Utkal Divas’ in a grand manner. Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, is celebrated on April 1 every year to commemorate the formation of the State of Odisha. On this day in 1936, Odisha was carved out as a separate State from Bihar and Orissa province under British rule, based on linguistic identity.

Addressing a press conference here, Odisha Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said: “This year, for the first time, ‘Odia Paksha’ will be celebrated with great pomp from Odisha Day on April 1 to the Odia New Year on April 14.” To celebrate Utkal Divas, various programmes will be organised by different government departments from the block level to the State level, Suraj said, adding that “Odia Paksha will be celebrated with the aim of making Odia culture, customs and our traditions known to the world.”

The minister said different days from April 1 to April 14 will be celebrated to highlight Odisha’s language, culture, tradition, festivals, dress and other aspects representing Odia ‘Asmita’ (pride). The BJP came to power in the State by giving the ‘Odia Asmita’ slogan in the Assembly elections.

Suraj said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will join the Odia Paksha celebration on April 1 at Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district, the birthplace of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das.

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), headed by Naveen Patnaik, also held a press conference on Sunday and said the regional party will observe the Utkal Divas in all the Assembly segments and districts. The BJD Coordination Committee chairman, Debi Prasad Mishra, and party’s convenor of the Membership Campaign Committee Atanu S Nayak, said the party will celebrate the Utkal Divas and honour the sacrifices, struggle and contributions of the great sons of Odisha who played a key role in the creation of the State on a linguistic basis.

“We will celebrate the day as it reflects the remarkable history of Odisha and the great men and women who fought for its linguistic identity,” Mishra said.

Nayak said the BJD has planned a Statewide commemoration of the occasion. Celebrations will include photo tributes, discussion circles and gatherings at the statues of notable historical figures who played a pivotal role in Odisha’s formation. While leaders will celebrate in different districts, BJD president Naveen Patnaik will attend the celebration at Shankha Bhavan, the party’s State headquarters in

Bhubaneswar.