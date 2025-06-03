Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath takes key decisions

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during which several important decisions were made to enhance employment, infrastructure, tourism, and public distribution systems.

20 per cent Reservation for Ex-Agniveers in State Forces:

The cabinet approved a 20% horizontal reservation in direct recruitment for Ex-engineers in the Uttar Pradesh Police Reserve, PAC, Reserve Cavalry, and Firemen positions. Additionally, a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit will be granted, allowing, for their years of service. This decision aligns with the central government's Agnipath Scheme, which enables youth to serve in the armed forces.

The first batch of Agniveers will retire in 2026, and this move aims to integrate them into civil services, ensuring their continued contribution to the nation.

Annapurna Buildings Under the Public Distribution System:

To strengthen the public distribution system and facilitate the smooth supply of food grains to ration card holders, the cabinet approved the construction of Annapurna buildings across the state. These model fair-price shop buildings will be funded through MNREGA, the State Finance Commission, MP/MLA funds, the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Vikas Nidhi, or any other approved scheme. Where such funding isn’t available, the Food and Logistics Department will utilize savings. An estimated 75 to 100 buildings can be constructed per district annually. The policy includes detailed guidelines for building design (484 sq. ft. per unit), site selection, construction execution, and maintenance.

In rural areas, Gram Panchayats will be preferred as implementing agencies, while in urban areas, development authorities or local bodies will be prioritized. Sites must have access roads and undisputed land with community acceptance. Construction can take place on public, cooperative, or donated private land. Upon completion, the District Supply Officer will hand over operations to selected fair-price vendors rent-free. Vendors will cover operational costs, while line construction expenses will be borne by the Department of Food and Logistics.

Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy Approvals:

Under the UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, the cabinet approved six proposals submitted by the Empowered Committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

New UP Homestay and B&B Policy 2025:

The cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Homestay and Bed & Breakfast (B&B) Policy, 2025. Designed in alignment with the UP Tourism Policy-2022, this new framework aims to support registration, streamline regulations, and offer financial incentives to homestay and B&B units.

The scheme aims to improve tourist experiences, enhance infrastructure, and create jobs by encouraging local tourism initiatives.