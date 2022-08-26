Uttar Pradesh issues advisory on tomato flu

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory on tomato flu, a hand foot and mouth disease (HFMD) that is identified by the symptom of tomato-shaped blisters.

"The best thing for prevention is maintaining proper hygiene and sanitisation of the surroundings. Parents should tell their children not to hug or touch other children having fever or rash symptoms," reads the advisory which has been shared with all the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) of the state's 75 districts by the infectious disease/vector-borne disease department.

The disease occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age, but adults can be infected as well.

Tomato flu has symptoms similar to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body ache, and rashes), but is not related to SARS-CoV2, monkeypox, dengue or chikungunya, said the advisory.

"Among children, the primary symptoms are like other viral infections such as fever, rashes and pain in joints. Tomato flu is a self-limiting disease and there is no specific drug to treat it. Hence, the best option is to adhere to preventive measures of proper hygiene," said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The advisory has also mentioned ways to take samples from suspected cases and how to transport it to the lab.

Manoj Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow, said: "We have circulated the advisory to all medical institutes, including the KGMU, SGPGI, district level hospitals and private hospitals to follow the protocol."

India's first tomato flu case was reported in Kerala's Kollam district on May 6.