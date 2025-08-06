Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Death Toll Reaches Five As Rescue Operations Continue For Over 100 Missing People

Rescue teams are racing against time in Uttarkashi district following catastrophic flash floods triggered by a cloudburst that has claimed five lives and left more than 100 people missing in the devastated village of Dharali.

The disaster struck on Tuesday afternoon around 1:40 PM when two separate cloudbursts occurred simultaneously in Dharali and Sukhi Top areas of Uttarakhand. The Dharali village bore the worst impact as massive water torrents swept through the settlement, causing widespread destruction across the mountainous region.

Emergency response teams comprising the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and local authorities have successfully rescued 150 people despite facing challenging conditions. Continuous rainfall and treacherous mountain terrain are significantly hampering the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remained at the disaster site on Wednesday morning, personally overseeing rescue efforts and conducting aerial surveys of the worst-affected areas. He later chaired an emergency meeting at the Dehradun State Emergency Operations Centre and met with disaster victims at the Uttarkashi PWD Guest House, assuring them of comprehensive rescue efforts for their missing family members.

The Chief Minister reported that ten Deputy Superintendents of Police, three Superintendents of Police, and approximately 160 police personnel are actively engaged in rescue operations. Military helicopters are on standby, ready to deploy once weather conditions improve sufficiently for aerial operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts. Following their discussion, Dhami expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's commitment to providing all necessary assistance for the relief operations.

The flash floods originated from cloudbursts in the Kheer Ganga catchment area, subsequently triggering mudslides in the Kheer Gadh region. The devastating water surge completely destroyed large portions of Dharali market and swept away an estimated 20-25 hotels and guesthouses that served pilgrims and tourists in the area.

Visual evidence from the disaster zone reveals extensive devastation as muddy torrents carved through residential areas and commercial establishments, leaving behind scenes of complete destruction. The scale of damage has made it extremely difficult for rescue teams to access all affected areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered immediate deployment of specialized disaster response teams to the region, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also extended support to the relief efforts. The central government has assured full backing for all rescue and rehabilitation operations.

Three National Disaster Response Force teams have been dispatched to supplement local rescue capabilities, working alongside state and central forces to locate survivors and provide emergency assistance to affected families. The coordinated response involves multiple agencies working under challenging conditions to maximize rescue effectiveness.

The tragedy highlights the vulnerability of Himalayan regions to sudden weather events during monsoon season, particularly in areas frequented by pilgrims and tourists. Restoration work has begun on the Uttarkashi Gangotri Highway, though the full extent of infrastructure damage is still being assessed as rescue operations continue.