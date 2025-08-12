Uttarkashi: NGRI experts launch search operation to trace 66 missing in disaster-hit Dharal

Uttarkashi: Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) on Tuesday launched a search operation to trace the 66 people, including 24 Nepali labourers, reported missing since raging waters and mudslides buried virtually half of Dharali village in Uttarkashi a week ago.

The team of experts, which reached the flood-ravaged site on Monday evening, will identify and focus on places where there may be human presence under the debris, they said.

Ground Penetrating Radars (GPRs) is a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface.

The NGRI had used its GPRs to locate people trapped in the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana in February this year.

These radars of NGRI can detect human life even in the presence of mud and water, the officials said, adding that the GPR surveys will also detect anomalies within the debris.

On Monday, incessant rain in various parts of Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, had hampered the search and rescue operations in Dharali village as well as efforts to restore road connectivity to the flood-hit areas of the district.

According to officials, 24 Nepali labourers and 42 others are reported missing since the tragedy struck the village on August 5.

The JCB operator engaged in restoring road connectivity to the affected area went missing after it fell into the surging waters of the Bhagirathi river. A search is underway to locate him, the officials said.

Dehradun was also lashed by heavy rain on Monday, resulting in waterlogging at various areas.

More than 1,300 people have been evacuated since the start of air rescue operations after the disaster. Foodgrains, edible items and essentials like clothes, gumboots and sleeping bags etc have been provided to the affected people in adequate quantity, they said.

Forty-three people were reported missing in the disaster, out of which the body of Akash Panwar, a youth from Dharali village, was recovered a few days back, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey had said on Monday.

The ex-gratia announced by the state government as immediate relief has also been provided to the family of the deceased youth, he said.

The 42 who still remain missing include nine army personnel, eight residents of Dharali village, five from nearby areas, one person from Tehri district, 13 from Bihar and six from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from these, 29 Nepali labourers were also reported missing initially, out of which five have been contacted after the restoration of mobile network in the area, he said.

More details about the remaining 24 labourers like their mobile numbers and places where they hailed from have been sought from their contractors, he said.

Distribution of an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each as immediate relief among the affected people is going on, he said, adding that a larger package of relief and rehabilitation is being prepared for them.

The state government, quoting the Meteorological Department, said that the weather will remain bad for the next few days with heavy rain predicted in the state on August 13, 14 and 15.