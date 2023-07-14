Uzbek Woman Arrested In Sex Trafficking Operation: Police Bust Sector-67A Racket

According to a senior police official, an Uzbek woman has been apprehended after the police uncovered a sex trafficking operation operating from an apartment in the Sector-67A area. The arrest took place on Tuesday night following a raid conducted based on information received at the Sector-65 police station.



The detained woman, Kilicheva Aziza, aged 46, confessed to being involved in the sex racket. She arrived in India in 2015 on a tourist visa, which expired in April of the same year. Since then, she has been residing in the country illegally. Aziza had already been declared a proclaimed offender by a city court in November of the previous year.

The police have registered a case against Aziza under the Immoral Trafficking Act and the Foreigner Act, as she was found to be engaged in illegal activities related to human trafficking and residing in India without proper documentation. The authorities are taking necessary legal actions against her in accordance with the law.