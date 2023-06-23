V Somanna Asserts Availability for State President Post Claims to Set Things Right in 100 Days

Bengaluru: V. Somanna, a seasoned politician and former minister affiliated with the BJP, has emerged as a formidable contender for the position of state party president. In a bold move, Somanna recently penned a letter to the central leaders, laying out his credentials and asserting his suitability for the role in the present circumstances.

Following a defeat to the Congress party in the Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP finds itself at a crucial juncture, with the central leadership contemplating changes within the state party unit.



Nalin Kumar Kateel, the incumbent state party president, had his term extended due to the exigencies of the assembly elections after it officially ended in August of the previous year. Now, as the party contemplates the future, a number of ambitious leaders have set their sights on the coveted position.

Amidst this intense competition, V. Somanna, despite his unsuccessful bids in Varuna and Chamarajanagar, has firmly established himself as a serious contender for the state party president's post.

Citing his track record within the party spanning over 15 years, Somanna highlighted his unwavering commitment to the party in a media interaction. He underscored the need to fortify the BJP in these challenging times, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Somanna also claimed that he needs 100 days as the State Party President to set things right.

Confident in his abilities, Somanna asserted that if granted the opportunity, he would showcase his leadership skills, capable of creating a sensation within the state. Emphasizing the importance of unity, he pledged to foster a collaborative environment where everyone works diligently for the betterment of the party. Somanna drew upon his past experiences, wherein he has effectively tackled numerous formidable challenges entrusted to him by the party.

At 72 years of age, the veteran leader demonstrated his readiness to face any hurdles that come his way, firmly declaring his conviction as the right person for the BJP at this critical juncture. Somanna invites open discussion and evaluation, willing to engage with alternative candidates, should they be deemed more suitable.

While acknowledging that his potential appointment may cause some individuals discomfort, he confidently asserted that the majority will celebrate his leadership. Drawing from his extensive 45-year political career, he said that he offers a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to overcoming any obstacles that may arise.

The final decision regarding the state party president's post is anticipated to be made in the near future. Somanna remains resolute in his belief that his candidacy will emerge as the ideal choice for the party. With an unwavering determination to navigate the political landscape, he stands ready to contribute his vast knowledge and expertise. Ultimately, the party's decision will hold sway, shaping the course of the BJP's future in the state.