Vaccine trials on children in India to begin soon

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday announced that Covid-19 vaccine trials on children in the country would begin soon.

Member (Health) in NITI Aayog and the chair of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), Dr Vinod K. Paul, made the announcement on behalf of the government while clearing several myths on India's Covid-19 vaccination programme doing the rounds.

Clarifying one such myth that "Centre is not taking any step to vaccinate children", Paul said: "As of now, no country in the world is giving vaccines to children. Also, WHO has no recommendation on vaccinating children."

Paul, however, said that there have been studies about safety of vaccines in children, which have been encouraging. "Trials in children in India are also going to begin soon. However, vaccinating children should not be decided on the basis of panic in WhatsApp groups and because some politicians want to play politics," Paul said.

Paul further said that the decision in this regard is taken by our scientists after adequate data is available based on trials. He also made it clear that the Centre is allotting enough vaccines to the states in a transparent manner as per agreed guidelines and they are also being informed in advance of the vaccine availability.

Paul also announced that Vaccine availability is going to increase in near future and much more supply would be possible. "In the non-Government of India channel, states are getting 25 per cent of the doses and private hospitals are getting 25 per cent doses.

Vaccination for 18-44 remains suspended for 4th day in Delhi

New Delhi: Around 34,000 people were vaccinated in Delhi on May 26 and the majority of jabs were provided by private hospitals, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday, highlighting the acute shortage of vaccines the city government has been grappling with.

She also said 42 per cent of the people (24.32 lakh) in the 45 plus category have received at least one dose of vaccine.

"This is the fourth consecutive day that the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has remained suspended," Atishi said. It's a cause for serious concern. Delhi has not received any more doses from the manufacturers so far.

The makers have made it clear that they have been supplying vaccine to states according to the directions by the Centre, she said. "As many as 34,147 people got vaccinated on May 26. Of this, most of the jabs were given at private hospitals," Atishi said.