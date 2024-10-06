Vaishnaw interacts with chief loco inspectors

Pune: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, interacted with Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) undergoing training at the Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) , Nashik today. During his visit, the Minister discussed various key issues related to modernizing locomotive operations and enhancing safety measures on Indian Railways.

Vaishnaw engaged with the CLIs about their training experience, particularly in the use of Kavach, the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

The CLIs shared their insights on how the Kavach system boosts their confidence in maintaining speed and improving both safety and punctuality during train operations. Discussions also focused on modern braking systems, new technology in locomotives, and effective crew management practices.

The Union Minister commended the efforts of the Railways in improving working conditions for the crew, including the introduction of 100% air-conditioned Running Rooms and improved facilities for loco inspectors. He also acknowledged ongoing efforts to reduce duty hours by splitting duty rosters and enhancing the comfort and safety of locomotives by equipping them with air-conditioning, toilets and comfort seats.

Vaishnaw underlined the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols and reiterated on training modules which include simulators, suggestions from field staff.