Live
- Annapurna Devi Darshan at Vasavi Temple During Sharannavaratri.
- Hyderabad Toofans eye success in new era of Hockey India League
- I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- UFC 307: Pereira extends dominance with record-setting win over Rountree Jr
- BJP will win in Haryana, says Manoj Tiwari, dismissing Kejriwal's 'double-engine' remarks
- Islamabad tense as PTI continues protest amid uncertainty over KP CM's whereabouts
- Rajanth Singh lauds armed forces for rescuing 2 foreign mountaineers from U'khand
- BJP's double-engine means inflation, corruption: Arvind Kejriwal in AAP's Janta ki Adalat
- Medvedev beats Arnaldi under roof in Shanghai, doubles matches cancelled due to rain
- Gujarat: Cotton cultivation rises by 9 lakh hectares in two decades
Just In
Vaishnaw interacts with chief loco inspectors
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, interacted with Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) undergoing training at the Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) , Nashik today.
Pune: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, interacted with Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) undergoing training at the Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) , Nashik today. During his visit, the Minister discussed various key issues related to modernizing locomotive operations and enhancing safety measures on Indian Railways.
Vaishnaw engaged with the CLIs about their training experience, particularly in the use of Kavach, the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.
The CLIs shared their insights on how the Kavach system boosts their confidence in maintaining speed and improving both safety and punctuality during train operations. Discussions also focused on modern braking systems, new technology in locomotives, and effective crew management practices.
The Union Minister commended the efforts of the Railways in improving working conditions for the crew, including the introduction of 100% air-conditioned Running Rooms and improved facilities for loco inspectors. He also acknowledged ongoing efforts to reduce duty hours by splitting duty rosters and enhancing the comfort and safety of locomotives by equipping them with air-conditioning, toilets and comfort seats.
Vaishnaw underlined the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols and reiterated on training modules which include simulators, suggestions from field staff.