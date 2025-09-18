Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day break

Srinagar: The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district resumed on Wednesday morning after a suspension of 22 days due to the landslide near Ardhkuwari that claimed 34 lives and injured 20 on August 26.

Shrine board officials said the yatra began at 6am after the temporary suspension due to inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track.

The pilgrimage is expected to see a large number of devotees in the coming days, particularly during the upcoming Navratri festival from September 22 to October 1.