Van Transporting IT Personnel From Chennai Crashes Off Ghat road In Nilgiris

On Saturday night in the Nilgiris, a van carrying them went off a Kalhatti ghat road, killing a woman and injuring 17 others. All the others, with the exception of the van driver, worked for an IT company in Chennai and were visiting Masinagudi as tourists. Muthumaari was named as the deceased.



Two people who were employed by a private resort in Masinagudi, W. Vinod Kumar, 25, from Chennai, and G. Joseph, 26, from Coimbatore who were detained for leading the van driver astray.

According to police officials, vehicles from outside the Nilgiris are not allowed to travel down Kalhatti Ghat Road because of the steep gradients, which have recently resulted in a number of serious incidents. Vinod and Joseph, who were on a motorcycle, were driving the van. At Thalakundah crossroads, they took a diversion and went around the police checkpoint. Generally, the police officers stationed at the intersection block vehicles from descending the road and direct traffic to Masinagudi via Gudalur.

Vinod Kumar, Joseph, and the van's driver were charged with violating Indian Penal Code Sections 279 for rash driving or riding on a public way), 337, 338, and 304A. 16 other people, including the driver, are being treated.