‘Vantara’ model: Delhi Zoo set for world-class makeover

New Delhi: The iconic National Zoological Park in Delhi is set to undergo a major transformation, with redevelopment plans inspired by the state-of-the-art 'Vantara' model of Jamnagar, Gujarat. Established in 1959, the historic zoo will be modernized through a series of initiatives that include the construction of world-class facilities and potentially transferring its operations to the private sector.

According to official sources, discussions are underway to hand over the management of the zoo to the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Jamnagar—an institution closely associated with Anant Ambani’s ambitious Vantara wildlife conservation project. A series of high-level meetings have been taking place, involving representatives from central ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

The proposed revamp includes the creation of a state-of-the-art rescue and rehabilitation center, air-conditioned medical units, and expansive natural habitats designed for injured, endangered, and threatened species. Plans also feature the development of climate-controlled underground tunnels for select species, and the enhancement of facilities for deer, crocodiles, rare birds, and other fauna.

Officials believe that involving a private entity or non-profit society could significantly improve zoo management and introduce cutting-edge conservation practices. However, the move has sparked debate, with some groups voicing opposition to the privatization of the facility.

Delhi Zoo Director Dr. Sanjit Kumar confirmed that the current entrance on Mathura Road will be demolished and rebuilt with modern amenities. These include a cafeteria, ticket counters, cloakroom, clean restrooms, seating areas, and other tourist-friendly infrastructure.