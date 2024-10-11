Vedanta Aluminium promotes health awareness

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, in partnership with District Health Department, Jharsuguda, organised ahealth awareness session followed by a rally in Sunarimunda and Brundamal villages reaching out to over 200 local residents.

Thisinitiative reflects Vedanta Aluminium’s ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-

being of the communities surrounding its operations.The event featured discussions from key health professionals, including Badmal Sarpanch Labanga Bag,Dr Sandeep from Apollo Hospital, Jharsuguda, and Dr JayanarayanPujari, Doctor at Vedanta’s Mobile Health Unit.

The session covered essential topicssuch as heart health, lifestyle-related diseases and adopting healthier habits. Participantswere educated on risks such as poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking, and alcoholconsumption, while also receiving practical advice on maintaining a balanced diet, regular

exercise and the importance of routine health check-ups. There was an interactive sessionwhere attendees gainedinsights into government’s healthschemes andcleared misconceptions about common health practices.

Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer Sunil Gupta said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we recognise that true sustainable development is inseparable fromthe health and well-being of the communities we serve. Through initiatives like these, weempower individuals with the knowledge to lead healthier lives.

Building stronger, healthiercommunities remains at the heart of our commitment to a sustainable future.”