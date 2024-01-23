Veerappa Moily says it's doubtful Modi fasted for 11 days; K’taka BJP demands apology

Chikkaballapur, (Karnataka): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has stirred a controversy by raising doubts on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fasted for 11 days in the run-up to the inauguration of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur, Moily stated that if one fasts and drinks just tender coconut water, one will collapse in two days.

“I have been told that if an 11-day fast is observed it is impossible to be alive. As per the opinion of doctors it is impossible to do, if a person drinks just tender coconut water. PM Modi claimed that he was fasting and visited many places during this time. Narendra Modi didn’t look like he was fasting,” Moily opined.

“I have discussed fasting with a doctor. If one fasts for 11 days, it is not possible to be alive. If it happens it would be a miracle. It is doubtful that fasting was observed. If PM Modi had gone to the sanctum sanctorum without observing fasting, the place will lose sanctity,” Moily maintained.

Modi undertook fasting from January 12 to take part in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22 and he ended the fast after the priests inside the sanctum sanctorum offered him ‘prasad’.

Reacting strongly to the statement, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader, R Ashoka, stated on Tuesday in Bengaluru that the Congress leaders were abusing Modi as he hailed from a backward community.

“Is this your secularism, socialism, social justice? Is this the respect you give to the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar?” Ashoka questioned.

“Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily should issue a public apology immediately. Otherwise, KPCC President, DK Shivakumar must expel him from the party,” he demanded.