Just In
Venkaiah calls for strengthening anti-defection law, end to freebies
Highlights
New Delhi: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said parties should be discouraged from promising freebies without adequate resources to back their assurances and also called for strengthening the anti-defection law to check the "disturbing trend" of frequent party-hopping by leaders.
