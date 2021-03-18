Venkaiah Naidu lauds Punjab Central University for translating NEP into Telugu

Bathinda: After publishing the Punjabi version of National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB), in association with Vidya Bharathi, organised the inaugural ceremony to launch the Telugu version of NEP. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has appreciated the efforts of CUPB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari for bringing out the Punjabi and Telugu versions of NEP for its effective understanding among the education community as well as Punjabi and Telugu-speaking communities across the world.

The distinguished speakers of the inaugural ceremony were Prof. Appa Rao Podile (Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, Prof. T.V. Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor, Central Tribal University of AP and member NEP, K N Raghunathan (Vidya Bharati Uccha Shiksha Sansthan), CUPB faculty, staff and students attended the programme through a virtual platform.

Prof. Appa Rao while sharing his thoughts on 'Teacher's role in NEP-2020 implementation' emphasised that teachers were at the centre stage of NEP implementation and they will have to play an important role in making the country 'Vishva Guru'. He encouraged the faculty members to devise innovative teaching methodology to provide value-based holistic education in mother tongue, vocational training for skill development and experiential and experiment-based learning to develop scientific temperament, which can contribute to overall development of students.

Prof. Kattimani while applauding the efforts of CUPB Vice-Chancellor and his team for publishing the Punjabi and Telugu versions of NEP stated that the availability of NEP policy documents in mother tongue will surely help in effective implementation. Raghunandan asserted NEP stressed that each stakeholder such as teachers, administrators, students and society has to participate and play their role for its effective implementation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tiwari expressed his gratitude to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Raghunandan for inspiring CUPB fraternity to publish NEP in Indian languages.

During the inaugural ceremony the VC launched the Telugu version of NEP by handing over the first book to student belonging to Telangana. Dr R K . Chaitanya, Dr Shashank Kumar, Dr Narender Kumar, Dushyant Reddy and Manikanta were present.