Veteran CPI (M) leaders Sitaram Yechury passes away in Delhi

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72. The senior politician was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

A prominent figure in Indian politics, Yechury was a member of the CPM politburo for 32 years and became the party’s general secretary in 2015. From 2005 to 2017, he represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha.