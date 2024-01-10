Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 Inaugurated By Prime Minister Modi: A Global Confluence Of Leaders And Innovators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally opened the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with the participation of world leaders on Wednesday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel warmly greeted delegates from greater than a hundred thirty nations for the duration of the inauguration rite. Patel mentioned the presence of 34 partner nations and representatives from over 130 countries on the summit. He highlighted PM Modi's advertising of the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' globally and praised India's achievement within the G20 presidency.

According to ANI, leaders including UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat attended the occasion. The summit, considered the biggest amassing at the biennial occasion, will feature seminars and meetings overlaying numerous subjects like Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and the Transition towards Sustainability.

Prominent overseas businesses collaborating within the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit consist of Microsoft, Nasdaq, Google, and Suzuki, as stated by way of Reuters. Indian business leaders like Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran will also be present. Elaborate security measures, which includes three-D mapping with drones, decentralized command and manage centers, and CCTV installations, have been implemented in Gandhinagar for the summit. The nation of Gujarat has attracted round $34 billion in overseas investments between 2019 and 2023, rating 1/3 among Indian states in this regard. Notably, Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohame