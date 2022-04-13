Vice President and Prime Minister pay tributes to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919.





My humble tributes to the martyrs who were massacred in #JallianwalaBagh on April 13,1919.We are eternally indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice for the freedom of our motherland.The best tribute we can pay to our freedom fighters is building an India that they envisioned. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 13, 2022

Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year. https://t.co/zjqdqoD0q2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2022

Prime Minister Modi also shared his last year's speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak.