Vigilance raid on engineer unearths huge assets

Angul: Odisha Vigilance conducted raids on the locations of Assistant Executive Engineer Ramachandra Satpathy of Athamallik block on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The team, which included seven DSPs, 15 inspectors and other supporting staff, conducted the raids after search warrants were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack. The raids were conducted at eight different places in Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Kalahandi districts.

According to Vigilance sources,, the team unearthed one double-storied building at Dhenkanal and 17 high value plots in Barang and Dhenkanal. The Vigilance team also found gold ornaments weighing 326 grams. The team also found Rs 23.95 lakh cash from house searches of his son-in-law Tapan Kumar Tripathy, who is a medical officer at Junagarh. Both of them are being interrogated to ascertain the source of unaccounted wealth. The Vigilance sources also informed that Satpathy has bank deposits worth Rs 63.69 lakh.

He also has two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers.

The Vigilance team also recovered household articles worth Rs 17 lakh. Satpathy joined government service in October 1989 as a Junior Engineer. He worked at several places as JE before he was promoted to Assistant Engineer and posted in Angul in 2020.

In 2022, he was promoted to rank of Assistant Executive Engineer and posted at Athamallik block.