Vigilance unearths assets worth crores from engineer

Vigilance unearths assets worth crores from engineer
Bhawanipatna: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees during a raid on Assistant Engineer (General...

Bhawanipatna: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees during a raid on Assistant Engineer (General Public Health) section, Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district.

Vigilance sources said acting on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income by Assistant Engineer Kishore Chandra Sahu, simultaneous house searches were conducted by Vigilance officials at three places.

During the search, the Vigilance team detected one triple-storied building with approximate valuation of Rs 1.10 crore, 2 plots, bank and insurance deposits of more than Rs 1.03 crore, Rs 2.65 lakh cash, 235 grams of gold ornaments along with other assets linked to Kishore Chandra Sahu.

