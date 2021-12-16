Vijay Diwas 2021: Quotes, Wishes & Messages

This day, on 16th December, we commemorate the victory of India, over the neighboring nation, Pakistan in the 1971 war. India won the war against Pakistan, after fighting for nearing to 13 days. The General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, who was the Pakistan Forces Chief, surrendered to the Indian Army, after their defeat in the war.



This day, each year, Vijay Diwas is observed to honor the martyrs who have lost their lives in India-Pakistan war of 1971. On this particular day, you can share some of the patriotic quotes, messages to both, to your family as well as friends.

Vijay Diwas 2021: Quotes

1. He loves his country best who strives to make it best." - Robert G. Ingersoll

2. This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." - Elmer Davis

3. The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him." - Gilbert K. Chesterton

4. No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation." - Gen. Douglas MacArthur

5. Good soldiers are defined by what they can endure, not by what they can inflict." - Gregory David Roberts

6. On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind." - Dan Lipinski

7. The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." - Minot J. Savage

8. Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers' triumph in war." - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

9. Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once." - William Shakespeare

10. The Army is the true nobility of our country." - Napoleon Bonaparte

Vijay Diwas -Wishes & Messages

1. Hail the Courageous Indian Soldiers who laid their lives for the country, its land, and people. Vijay Diwas 2021

2. Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind

3. Salute to all the brave soldiers of Indian Army who laid down their lives fighting for our nation. Vijay Diwas 2021

4. Victory doesn't come cheap, we also had to carry some biers… A tribute to the martyrs of India. Happy Vijay Diwas 2021

5. You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know. Vijay Diwas 2021

6. The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." Happy Vijay Diwas 2021!

7. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

8. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Vijay Diwas 2021

9. In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it. Happy Vijay Diwas! Jai Hind

10. Saluting India! Where each bud blooms in its true colours, where each day is a celebration of Unity, Harmony and Synthesis. Happy Vijay Diwas!