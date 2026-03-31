Vijay files nomination from Perambur

Chennai: TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay on Monday filed his nomination to contest Assembly polls from Perambur constituency in Chennai and appealed to the people to give an opportunity to his party TVK and vote for the party's whistle symbol on April 23.

After filing his papers, Vijay, addressing the people from his open-top campaign vehicle, reiterated his allegation that the DMK was an evil force.

He slammed the DMK regime alleging there was no safety for women and hit out at the government over the degraded law and order situation and for the alleged prevalence of drugs.

"We have to save Tamil Nadu. Who is responsible for this plight? The evil force DMK is the reason for this situation, Stalin sir is the reason," he alleged.

The 2026 Assembly polls is the debut election for Vijay and he has chosen to fight from Perambur in north Chennai, which has a sizable population of the working classes. Also, he is contesting from Tiruchirappalli-East in central Tamil Nadu, a key part of the fertile Cauvery delta region.

Vijay said he quit his comfortable life and joined politics just for the sake of the people, to pay his debt of gratitude to them. "I have endured all the pain and came (joined politics) only for you. I will never lie, never deceive you."