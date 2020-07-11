Vikas Dubey encounter: Suspicions on the dramatic closure

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was involved in the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur, was shot dead in an encounter on Friday morning.

Policemen claimed Vikas Dubey was shot dead while he was trying to escape after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned. They also said that Vikas Dubey had snatched a pistol from one of STF police personnel and tried to run away. The gangster even fired at the police and was later shot dead by police. Many have raised doubts on the encounter of Vikas as media vehicles following the police vehicles were stopped before 4km of the

Why didn't the UP police take transit remand of Vikas Dubey?

The Madhya Pradesh police gifted Vikas to Uttar Pradesh police. They didn't take him for a Magistrate; they didn't take a judicial remand. If it was done, it may be treated as judicial killing but not as an encounter.

If Vikas Dubey surrendered in Ujjain, why did he try to run in Kanpur?

If Dubey got surrendered in Ujjain, there was no sense that he tried to run away from UP police suddenly when he got back to Kanpur.

Why was Vikas Dubey not handcuffed?

The policemen were claiming that Vikas Dubey took a pistol out from a police individual pocket and aimed as police parties. If he was handcuffed, he cannot take the pistol from the police.

How did Dubey escape unhurt when the vehicle overturned?

As per the records, policemen are saying that Dubey tried to escape when the vehicle got overturned. If that is true, Dubey should have been hurt when the accident happened.

If Dubey was running away, how was the bullet got shot on the chest?

UP police claimed that as he was running away to escape and this made them shot the bullet. In that case, bullet should be shot on the backside of the body but the reality is it was shot on Chest. No one will try to run in backward direction while escaping.