Vikas Foundation welcomes newborn baby girls

Dhenkanal: Vikas Foundation Trust (VFT) celebrated Navratra by welcoming 91 newborn baby girls. The baby girls were born between October 3 and 12 in Dhenkanal district and were welcomed in a grand ceremony held at Old Zilla Parishad Hall here on Sunday evening.

Trust chairperson Mrudula T Pradhan called for women’s participation in different social and other projects. Later,Mrudula visited district headquarters hospital and greeted the newborn baby girls and their mothers.She appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiativessuch as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Sukanya Yojana.

Dhenkanal Lok Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany, who attended the event, said the Prime Minister has launched several schemes to empower women and incentives for single girl child through several schemes. “We should all encourage women in their empowerment process,” Pany said.

Mothers were provided with baby care kit, sarees and cash incentive. Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dillip Kumar Samal, Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra, ADM Ramesh Chandra Sethi and district level officers were present.