Village development prog launched

Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra launched ‘State Level Family Focused Village Development Programme’ (FFVDP) at RMRC auditorium on Wednesday. The project is supported by LinsiFoundation, Switzerland, inKoraput, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Boudh districts.

Addressing a gathering, Mahaling said Linsi Foundation has provided basic needs for theupliftment of poor in the tribal-dominated areas. He suggestedLinsi Foundation should adopt some villages in Lousinghaand implement the development schemes. Mahaling said the State government is ready to cooperate with the Foundation for improving the economic condition of the people.

Patra welcomed Linsi Foundation’smove to adopt villages in Dhenkanal.He said the district administration will extend support in underdeveloped areas for the development of communities. Patra said 3.26 crore people are provided free rice in India while 10 lakh people are given free rice in Odisha.

Linsi Foundation representatives said development works have been undertaken in different villages in the fields of health service, capacity building of villagers, hygiene, empowering women and children, livelihood , food security and education.

Youth Council for Development Alternatives (YCDA) Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Meher said they have implemented the initiatives for strengthening family values. The FFVDP is fostering sustainable community development with a focus on families, he added.

Samajika Seva Sadan (SSS) will implement FFVDP in Hindol block from next month. Linsi Foundation speaker Urban Linsi said they implementthe projects with community support in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu . Another speaker Claudia Linsi highlighted supportive environment and love for people for strengthening family values. Isabelle Sommer, head of International Commitment, spoke on the project for marginalised society. Later, the tribal groups presented cultural programme.