Villagers come together against illegal mining

Jajpur: Palpable tension prevailed at Aruha village in Jajpur district after the people came together to protest against illegal mining on Aruha hill on Tuesday. Hundreds of villagers, including women, went to the spot where the illegal mining of black stone was being carried out allegedly by the local mafias.

They found several JCB and Compressor machines extracting black stone from the officially closed quarries illegally. Some Hyva trucks were also found to be carrying black stone illegally from all the closed quarries. When the villagers asked the miners, who happen to be the local mafias, to show the consent to operation (CTO) letter for mining and transit pass for transportation of materials, they failed to do so.

The villagers have been opposing the illegal mining in at least five black granite quarries located on Aruha hillock for the last couple of years as it has posed a serious threat to life and property to the local residents.

“We are living in fear as our houses are developing cracks under the impact of these illegal blasting,” said Nabaghana, a resident of Aruha. On being informed, local police and a mining officer from Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur circle office, reached the spot and seized two Hyva trucks loaded with black stone, seven JCB, six compressor machines and huge quantities of explosives.

When contacted, the Deputy Director of Mines (DDM), Jajpur circle, Jay Prakash Nayak, said illegal mining activities were taking place on Aruha hill.

“We normally issue transit pass to the lessee to export the materials from the quarry. We have not issued transit pass to anyone for exporting materials as all five black stone quarries on Aruha hill have ceased operation.

We have seized two Hyva trucks loaded with black stone and other machines and explosive materials used in illegal mining activities on Aruha hill,” said DDM Nayak. Further action will be taken as per the provision of law, he said.