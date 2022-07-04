Villagers nab 2 Lashkar terrorists

Jammu: The villagers of Tukson Dhok village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday showed great courage when they overpowered and apprehended two most wanted terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had reached there to take shelter after continuous pressure from the police and Army.

They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. Two AK rifles, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition was recovered from their possession.

"It is pertinent to note that the Rajouri police had very recently recovered a large number of IEDs and had busted a module of LeT in which two terrorists of the outfit were arrested and Talib Hussain was declared as an absconder and a reward was announced on him.

Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts," police said.

"During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman, who was continuously in touch with them." Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha applauded the villagers for their courage.

He said that with this kind of determination shown by the villagers, the end days of terrorism is not far in the union territory. He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the villagers.