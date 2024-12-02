Live
- Namrata launches new poster of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’
- India Condemns Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Tripura Amid Hindu Protection Protests
- Area sown under Rabi crop crosses 428 lakh hectares mark
- ‘Yadha Yadha Savvadi’ from ‘Kanyakumari’ hits the right note
- CM to Chair Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Meeting Soon: Minister N.S. Boseraju
- Cyclone Phengal: Karnataka Districts Announce School Closures Amid Heavy Rainfall
- STRI Cinemas announces Silk Smitha biopic on her birthday
- Farmers Intensify Protests With Delhi Chalo March, Breach Barricades
- SSC GD Constable Final Result 2024: Announcement Expected Soon
- Supreme Court seeks ECI affidavit on increasing number of electors per polling station to 1,500
Just In
Villupuram Floods: CM Stalin Leads Relief Amid Cyclone Fengal
Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu is facing severe flooding caused by Cyclone Fengal. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspects the area and oversees relief efforts, while heavy rainfall continues to affect Bengaluru and Karnataka.
Villupuram district in northern Tamil Nadu is facing severe flooding. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the area on Monday. He met with the affected people and distributed relief supplies. Cyclone Fengal has caused heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka since Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rain will continue for the next two days.
The cyclone weakened on December 1, 2024, but its remnants caused widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
On December 2, several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Krishnagiri, declared holidays for schools and colleges. Some parts of southern and coastal Karnataka also received rainfall, with more expected in the coming days.
Southern Railway suspended operations on key routes in Villupuram. This was due to rising water levels above the danger mark on a major bridge.
As a result, several trains were cancelled, diverted, or stopped. The flooding also affected roads in Krishnagiri, with vehicles being swept into low-lying areas.
In response to the crisis, two Tamil Nadu ministers, S. Muthusamy and R. Rajendran, have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts.
Chief Minister Stalin is continuing to assess the damage and provide aid to the affected areas.