Villupuram Floods: CM Stalin Leads Relief Amid Cyclone Fengal

Villupuram district in northern Tamil Nadu is facing severe flooding. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the area on Monday. He met with the affected people and distributed relief supplies. Cyclone Fengal has caused heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka since Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rain will continue for the next two days.

The cyclone weakened on December 1, 2024, but its remnants caused widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On December 2, several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Krishnagiri, declared holidays for schools and colleges. Some parts of southern and coastal Karnataka also received rainfall, with more expected in the coming days.

Southern Railway suspended operations on key routes in Villupuram. This was due to rising water levels above the danger mark on a major bridge.

As a result, several trains were cancelled, diverted, or stopped. The flooding also affected roads in Krishnagiri, with vehicles being swept into low-lying areas.

In response to the crisis, two Tamil Nadu ministers, S. Muthusamy and R. Rajendran, have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts.

Chief Minister Stalin is continuing to assess the damage and provide aid to the affected areas.