Visa interviews for Indians to be up by 30 per cent

Aurangabad: The US aims to increase visa interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer, US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said here on Tuesday. He said the US consulates processed nearly 1.25 lakh visa applications of students in India.

During his visit to Aurangabad, Hankey held meetings with members of industries. "Last year, we sent more than 1.25 lakh Indian students to the US, setting a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year and establishing India as the leading country of sending students. This year we are trying to increase that number further," he said.