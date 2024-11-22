Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's coronation ceremony in Chittorgarh on Nov 25

After the death of former BJP MP and member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family Mahendra Singh Mewar, his son Vishvaraj Singh Mewar will be crowned on November 25 in Chittorgarh.

Vishvaraj Singh's coronation ceremony will be held in Fateh Prakash Mahal in Chittorgarh Fort and people here are quite excited over the same.

Preparations were being made in the city for the ceremony, likely to be attended by over 10,000 people.

Many ex-royal families were also likely to attend the event, which will start with 'havan' and 'yagya'.

Meetings were being held to discuss preparations for the event.

General Secretary Tejpal Singh said the coronation ceremony will start on Monday at around 6.30 a.m.

Udaipur MLA Vishvraj Singh will come here and the coronation ceremony will be performed in the morning.

He will sit on the throne and perform all the traditions.

After 'Pagri Dastoor' (turban ceremony), he will leave for the royal palace of Udaipur.

Then he will visit the Ekling Nathji temple of Mewar, and this ritual will be followed by 'Rang Dastoor at his residence Samor Bagh.

Officials said that the heads of the royal families of the entire state will come.

The invite for 'Pagri Dastoor' has been sent to everyone.

"This is a big event in Chittorgarh, so everyone should come. The public is special, hence the people of Chittorgarh can participate in it," they added.

The event will be held in Fateh Prakash Mahal as it is more spacious. Earlier, the event used to be organised at Rajtila as the population was smaller.

Mahendra Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, died at a private hospital in Udaipur. He was 83.