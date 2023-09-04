Visionary leadership: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP and the Opposition traded barbs on Sunday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in an interview ahead of the G20 summit, with the ruling party leaders hailing his vision for the country and INDIA bloc parties raising questions on "rising" prices and unemployment.

In the interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' model can be the guiding principle for the welfare of a world shifting from a GDP-centric approach to a human-centric one.

Irrespective of the size of the GDP, every voice matters, Modi told the interview conducted late last week at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

"There is no doubt in anyone's mind that India under PM Modi over the last nine years and India's G20 presidency are big milestones in the country's rise on the global stage," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Modi's 'India soon to be in top three world economies' remark.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said PM Modi has transformed the talent pool to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people.

Reacting to Modi's remark that 'India will be a developed nation by 2047', BJP leader Anil Antony, who had switched from the Congress, said much more has happened in India in the last nine years than in 67 years since Independence.



Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), however, hit out at the prime minister over his remarks and questioned the government's track record in reining in unemployment and prices of essential commodities.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said roads are being beautified in view of the upcoming G20 Summit but India's youth "is asking about employment." "People want their answers on scams and inflation," she said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that under PM Modi, unemployment reached its highest level in 42 years and prices of fuel and medicines increased considerably.

Congress leader Shobha Oza alleged that under the current government, the lives of common people have been made difficult due to inflation and unemployment. "There have been atrocities on women, Dalits and tribals," she alleged.

On Modi's remarks about his government providing political stability, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said there is no political stability and equanimity in this country at present.