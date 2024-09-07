Voice of every Indian taught me something: LoP Rahul on 2nd anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi shared a heartfelt message on his social media on Saturday, reflecting on the journey.

In a post on his X handle, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra taught me the beauty of silence. In the midst of cheering crowds and slogans, I discovered the power to tune out the noise and focus entirely on the person next to me — to truly listen."

"In those 145 days and the two years since, I've listened to thousands of Indians from diverse backgrounds. Each voice has carried wisdom, teaching me something new, and each has represented our beloved Bharat Mata," he further added.

"The Yatra proved that Indians are inherently loving people. When I started this journey I said love will conquer hate and hope will defeat fear. Today, our mission remains the same - to ensure the voice of Bharat Mata, the voice of love is heard in every corner of our beloved country," Rahul Gandhi’s post further read.

In addition, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also commented on the occasion, calling the Bharat Jodo Yatra a "massive booster dose" for the Congress party.

He hailed the transformational impact of the 4,000 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, led by over 200 Bharat Yatris alongside Rahul Gandhi.

"This yatra led to unprecedented connectivity and collectivity and was a massive booster dose for the Indian National Congress. It heralded a change in the politics of our country as well. It provided the impetus for the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during January-March 2024," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, held between September 2022 and January 2023, saw Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walk over 4,080 km across 12 states and 2 Union Territories. It featured numerous public engagements, including rallies, meetings, and press conferences.

The march attracted participation from a diverse section of society, including public figures, celebrities and Opposition leaders, who joined Rahul Gandhi at various points along the route.

The Congress has since continued with similar movements, launching the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year.

This campaign, aimed at "fighting for justice," began in Manipur and concluded in Mumbai, covering 14 states and 85 districts over a distance of 6,700 km.

In an announcement last month, LoP Rahul Gandhi hinted at an upcoming initiative called the 'Bharat Dojo Yatra,' sharing his personal experiences from martial arts sessions during the east-to-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.