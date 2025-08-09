‘Vote chori’: Priyanka asks EC to conduct probe

New Delhi: Slamming the Election Commission, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked the poll body to probe Rahul Gandhi’s poll rigging claims and said that it needs to rethink if it feels that its responsibility is only to the BJP.

Priyanka Gandhi’s attack on the poll body came after the chief electoral officers of at least three states on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voter lists along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate “necessary proceedings” in the matter.

Election Commission (EC) sources said Rahul Gandhi should either sign a declaration under the Conduct of Election Rules and submit the list of people who he claims were either wrongfully included or removed from the voters’ list or he should “stop misleading” the people of India and “stop making baseless allegations” against the poll authority.

Asked about the issue, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Understand this, the affidavit they are asking for is under a law in which you have to give a petition within 30 days otherwise nothing will happen. So why are they asking for the affidavit? Such a big disclosure has been made. If it is unintentional, then investigate it.” Why is the EC not giving voters’ list in a machine readable format and why is it not investigating, she asked.

“Instead you are saying sign an affidavit. Which is a bigger oath than what we take in Parliament? We have taken that oath, we are saying everything in public and are showing the evidence to you,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Reiterating Rahul Gandhi’s claims, she said over 1 lakh fake votes have been found in an assembly, which means whoever they vote for will win. On EC’s critical comments, the Congress general secretary asked how does the poll body know that the claims are false when they have not been investigated.

“The evidence is in front of them and they have to investigate it. How can they say it is wrong unless they investigate it? There can be no matter bigger than this,” she said.

“This is the democracy of our nation. It is not a joke. It is not about one party or another party. If they have not investigated it, they cannot say it is rubbish,” she asserted. “I am sorry they have a bigger responsibility. If they feel their responsibility is only to the BJP and only to one party, they need to rethink it because as my brother said, a day will come when other people are in power and then those who have colluded in this kind of complete destruction of our democracy will have to answer for it,” she said. They should be aware that they will have to answer for it, Priyanka Gandhi added.