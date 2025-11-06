Vote Theft Bombshell: Rahul alleges ‘Sarkar Chori’ in Haryana

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his voter fraud charge on Wednesday and alleged that an entire state was stolen by the Election Commission of India and the BJP by rigging the voters' list and by adding around 25 lakh fake voters.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that vote chori is happening at both level, state level and national level. Talking about Maharashtra and Karnataka, LoP in the Lok Sabha alleged that the Congress party decided to dig deeper in Haryana as the party’s defeat was surprising.

Dropping the ‘H’ files bomb in the detailed press meet, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the entire Haryana election was stolen because of the poll panel’s “incompetence or rather complicity”, over duplicate and fake voters.

“All polls pointed to a Congress victory. Another thing was that, for the first time in Haryana’s electoral history, the postal votes differed from the actual voting. In the postal ballots, Congress got 73 and the BJP got 17. So, we started looking into the details,” said Rahul, while adding that, “I’m questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India, and I’m doing so with 100 percent proof.”

He claimed that there was a centralised and systemic approach to destroy the country’s democratic fabric, and both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Centre were acting in collusion to steal not just constituencies but the entire state.

The Congress leader further said, “We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don’t exist or they are duplicates or designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that’s 12.5%.”

He claimed that there were 1.2 lakh entries in Haryana’s electoral rolls where many voters shared the same photograph, but the ECI was not using its software to remove them despite being duly empowered to do so. “Why is the ECI not removing the duplicates? If they remove the duplicates, this will allow fair elections, which the ECI doesn’t want,” he told the press.

Rahul also claimed that there were over 5.21 lakh duplicate entries, and many voters, including BJP functionaries, are registered in two states -- Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader further questioned the ECI’s ‘dubious’ handling of duplicate voters in the electoral rolls and countered the CEC’s explanation of identifying homeless voters as those with ‘0’ house number.

Countering CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s explanation of identifying the address of the homeless as 0, he accused the poll panel of deliberately not verifying their addresses and quoted ECI’s rules, which mandate that ground verification is mandatory if any address has more than 10 registered voters.

He further claimed that 3.5 lakh voters -- nearly 2 per cent of the electorate -- were deleted in the state, between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. He claimed that most of these electors were traditional Congress voters. He also played out recorded clips of some voters from the state, who backed Rahul Gandhi’s claims.

Further escalating the attack, the Congress MP claimed that the ECI is working in collusion with the BJP government at the Centre and together they have collaborated to destroy the Constitutional framework of the country. “A systematic method to destroy democracy has been put in place, and we believe that the next casualty of this could be Bihar,” he claimed and cited Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as one of the “latest weapons” to steal elections in poll-bound states.