Live
- 5 killed, 10 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pakistan's building
- Atishi orders immediate physical inspection of Delhi govt schools
- Why women are more at risk of getting a heart attack
- Parvati Sehgal is inspired by this legendary actor to shatter fear of being typecast
- Weekly Market Review 09-07-2023
- Youngistaan Foundation inspires active citizenship among youth
- Gurugram admin issues WFH advisory to corporate, private offices due to heavy rains
- Commerce Minister to visit UK from tomorrow to fast-track FTA negotiations
- National Research Foundation will democratise research excellence in India
- Blockbuster combo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni re-unites again
Newly constructed School Wall in Delhi Collapsed
The wall of a newly built school in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri collapsed amid rain on Sunday.
New Delhi: The wall of a newly built school in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri collapsed amid rain on Sunday.
Shrinivaspuri is the Assembly constituency of Delhi's Education Minister Atishi.
The school was built around four months ago at a cost of around Rs16 crore.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday.
According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness 7.5 mm to 15 mm rainfall which can cause more trouble.
Due to the rain, 15 buildings collapsed at various places in the national capital on Saturday.
One building collapsed on Sunday morning.
For the past two days, the entire NCR (National Capital Region) has been witnessing heavy rain, which has led to severe waterlogging problems and affected traffic flow.