Want to make MP a liquor-free state: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated various development projects in Katni on February 06. While addressing the public, CM Chouhan said, "We want to make MP a liquor-free state. It can't be done with a liquor ban alone.

Liquor will keep getting supplied if there are people to consume it. We'll run a liquor-free campaign so that people stop consuming alcohol and we become a good state. We must take a resolution."