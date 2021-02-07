X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Want to make MP a liquor-free state: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
x

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Highlights

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated various development projects in Katni on February 06.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated various development projects in Katni on February 06. While addressing the public, CM Chouhan said, "We want to make MP a liquor-free state. It can't be done with a liquor ban alone.

Liquor will keep getting supplied if there are people to consume it. We'll run a liquor-free campaign so that people stop consuming alcohol and we become a good state. We must take a resolution."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X